UAE-France Energy Days: Edition 7 Brings Energy Industry Leaders Together For Collaborative Exchange

Reinforcing bilateral collaboration and strategic partnerships between the UAE and French energy companies was discussed during the 7 th edition of the UAE-France Energy Days held on 13 September in Dubai and 14 September in Abu Dhabi 2023.

In Abu Dhabi, the event was attended by senior officials from ADNOC's upstream and downstream businesses, including Borouge. Other prominent energy players, such as Total Energies, Vinci Energies, and Fives Group, participated in the conference and presented cutting-edge engineering solutions covering a wide range of areas including renewable energies, industrial and environmental offerings, safety and maintenance, logistics, operational excellence, and training services, among others.

H.E. Nicolas Niemtchinow, French Ambassador to the UAE, inaugurated the two-day event

underscoring the significance of the longstanding partnership between the UAE and France in the energy sector.

He said:“The UAE-France Energy Days consistently demonstrate the robust and mutually beneficial relationship that our nations share in the energy sector. As we look forward to the upcoming COP28,where the world will come together to address pressing climate challenges, it's essential to highlight the collaboration between the UAE & France. France is committed to pioneering sustainable energy solutions. This year's event showcased a high-quality French delegation that represented the cutting-edge innovations and solutions our companies have to offer. Our partnership in the energy sector

continues to flourish, contributing not only to our countries' growth but also to the global energy transition.”

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, a leading petrochemical company that provides

innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, underscored the conference's significance in enhancing collaboration with French energy players who are actively engaged in key decarbonisation initiatives through strategic partnerships with ADNOC. These partnerships have played a pivotal role in empowering the UAE's industrial sector and supporting the 'Make It in The Emirates' strategy.

“We were honoured to be part of the UAE-France Energy Days event, where we discussed potential opportunities to enhance our collaboration with leading French energy companies across the global energy value chain. Borouge has strategic partnerships with leading French companies that have contributed to our growth projects in Al Ruwais Industrial City, and we look forward to continuing to explore future opportunities.” said Al Suwaidi.

ADNOC also presented its In-Country Value programme, highlighting its commitment to promoting local value creation through industrial investment support. The programme delivers by focusing on GDP diversification through increased spending on a growing range of local goods and services;facilitating Emiratisation and personal development opportunities for UAE Nationals in the private sector; and locally establishing strategic capabilities for critical supply chain functions in the oil and gas industry.

 Technip Energies, represented by Benoit Verdier, Managing Director, provided valuable

insights into Carbon Capture and Hydrogen, showcasing their expertise in these cutting-edge technologies.al  Vinci Energies, represented by Bastien Areno, Business Unit Manager, offered a perspective on their contributions to the energy sector.

 Engie Solutions, represented by Pierre Cheyron, Managing Director for Africa, Middle East,

and Asia, discussed their role in Energy Efficiency, highlighting their commitment to

sustainable solutions.

 Pierre Dumond, CEO of Fives Middle East Representative Office, presented the Group's commitment to Cleantech, Energy Efficiency, and Carbon Capture and Hydrogen. The conference participants committed to elevating the UAE-France Energy Days event into a premier platform for fostering cooperation in the energy value chain within both countries and to continue playing a pivotal role in localising the supply chain and bolstering the In-Country Value programme, which engages stakeholders from both the UAE and France.

About UAE-France Energy Days:

UAE-France Energy Days is an annual event that brings together energy industry leaders,

policymakers, and experts from the United Arab Emirates and France. The event serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and the exploration of mutual opportunities in the energy sector. With a history of successful editions, UAE-France Energy Days continues to contribute to the strengthening of bilateral ties and the advancement of the global energy landscape.

About Business France:

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France.

It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners.