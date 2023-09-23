Fuming Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Walks Out Of Event After Disruption During Kasaragod Speech

Soon after announcing that the building had been inaugurated, the Chief Minister was abruptly cut off by a statement about the distribution of mementos.

"This is highly inappropriate. I did not finish. I think he is deaf," said CM Vijayan referring to the announcer.

The Chief Minister stormed off stage and from the event's location in a fit of rage.



Bedaduka is one of CPM's strongholds in Kasaragod district. This is where the Chief Minister came to inaugurate the construction of the party-ruled bank. CPM Kasaragod district secretary Balakrishnan, Uduma MLA CH Kunjhambu and others were present on the stage.

He indicated that the ED's investigation into the Karuvannur bank fraud was an effort to undermine the cooperative sector's legitimacy.