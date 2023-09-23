WATCH: Philippines Airport Employee Swallows Cash Allegedly Stolen From Passenger

The women including five other Airport security Officers are suspended until the conclusion of the ongoing investigation. In the viral video, a women airport security officer took $300 from her waist and stuffed it in her. She then drank water to swallow it. A bystander was also ignored by the women officer as she gushingly tried to cover her mouth with a handkerchief.

All her antics were recorded live through a CCTV camera. Her supervisor also approached the women officer after noticing her deed live on a security screen. The officer reportedly stole $300 from a Chinese passenger. Office for Transportation Security (OTS) condemned the behavior of the officer.

They said in a statement,“Upon receipt of the information about the recent allegations of theft involving a Security Screening Officer (SSO) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, where a cash amounting to three hundred (300) US dollars went missing, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) took actions to validate the information and launch its fact-finding investigation.”

This is not the first time a security officer was found stealing from a passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. At the start of this year, a security officer was caught red-handed while stealing money from a Thai tourist. Another security officer was arrested for taking a watch from a Chinese passenger. The recurring pattern of such events showcases a lack of discipline in the vigilance management.