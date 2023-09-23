Number Of War-Injured Children In Ukraine Rises To 1,125

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"More than 1,629 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of September 23, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 504 children were killed and more than 1,125 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

In particular, on September 22, a 10-year-old boy was injured as a result of the enemy's rocket attack on Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine notes that these numbers are not final, work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were injured in the Donetsk region - 487, Kharkiv - 300, Kyiv - 129, Kherson - 124, Zaporizhzhia - 99, Mykolaiv - 97, Dnipro - 96, Chernihiv - 71, Luhansk - 67.

As reported, on September 22, Russians launched a missile attack on Kremenchuk, killing one person and injuring more than 30.