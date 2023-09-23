Samsung Announces Global Launch Of Samsung Food, An AI-Powered, Personalized Food And Recipe Service

Samsung Electronics announced the launch of Samsung Food, a personalized, AI-powered food and recipe platform. Releasing in eight languages1 in 104 countries around the world, Samsung Food will offer comprehensive food experiences through more than 160,000 available recipes, acting as a personalized assistant that helps users discover new dishes, create tailored meal plans and order ingredients online. The service will also help users control their cooking appliances, while giving step-by-step guided cooking and allowing users to share their favorite recipes on social media.

Building on the foundation of Samsung's wide range of cooking appliances and food services, Samsung Food uses AI technology to go beyond existing capabilities and deliver a food platform that truly adapts to the needs and lifestyles of its users. To accomplish this, Samsung Food draws from the extensive database of Whisk, a smart food platform acquired by Samsung Next in 2019 that leverages advanced technology called Food AI, which suggests meals based on user preferences and food seasonality.

“The food we enjoy and the way we prepare it are central to our daily lives, and we all love to cook and eat together,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.“By connecting digital appliances and mobile devices across the Samsung ecosystem and assisting users from shopping list to dinner plate, Samsung Food is using advanced AI capabilities to deliver a highly personalized, all-in-one food experience that users can control straight from their palms.

Samsung Food's wide range of features support users every step of the way during the meal planning and cooking process, spanning four key areas: recipe discovery and personalization, tailored meal planning, connected cooking and social sharing functions.

For recipe discovery, Samsung Food lets users save recipes to their personal digital recipe box anytime and from anywhere. The app analyzes recipes, standardizes their format and organizes them to create shopping lists based on their ingredients. In addition to mobile devices, users can also access the Samsung Food service with their Bespoke Family HubTM refrigerators.2 Opened from the Family HubTM touchscreen, Samsung Food provides recipe recommendations based on a list of available food items managed by the user.

Samsung Food also comes with a Personalize Recipe function, enabling the app's Food AI to directly change a saved recipe to better reflect users' dietary requirements. For example, users can convert a recipe into a vegan or vegetarian version or make other changes to create a recipe that is more nutritionally balanced or incorporates in-stock ingredients. Users will even be able to create fusion recipes, such as Korean versions of Italian dishes, and adjust cook time or skill level of recipes.

To create individualized daily meal plans for users, the app makes AI-created recommendations based on user data, 4 dietary preferences and favorite cuisine types and lets users add them to their meal planner. Nutritional breakdowns of ingredients are available at any time, and users can add items to their Samsung Food shopping list then send it straight to a retailer's e-commerce checkout.

With connected cooking, seamless Samsung Food connectivity lets users set timers, preheat ovens6 and send recipes' cook settings straight to appliances7 through step-by-step guided cooking modes, all from their portable devices. Starting with the Bespoke Oven, Samsung plans to connect numerous appliances - including Bespoke induction ranges and Bespoke microwaves - to Samsung Food by the end of the year to expand convenience for users in the kitchen.

It's easy for users to get social with Samsung Food by sharing their favorite dishes with the community, creating and publishing their own recipes and following their favorite food content creators.

From Samsung Health Incorporation to Vision AI: Upcoming Features for Samsung Food

Beyond Samsung Food capabilities available at launch, Samsung will continue adding new features and services to the app for an even more seamless and comprehensive personal food experience.

By the end of the year, Samsung plans to offer Samsung Health integration with Samsung Food so that users will be able to receive suggestions for diet management. The seamless syncing of information such as BMI, body composition and calorie consumption with Samsung Food will help users to hit health goals and maintain a balanced diet. Planned for implementation in 2024, Vision AI technology will enable Samsung Food to recognize food items and meals photographed through the camera and provide details about them, including nutrition information. By analyzing food items, the app can recommend the best recipes to use them with, save these recipes to the user's collection and add the required ingredients to a shopping list, all in a few taps.

As a part of Samsung's ever-growing family of services, Samsung Food represents the next step in the comprehensive yet highly bespoke experience Samsung customers can enjoy in their own home. Samsung Food strives to further extend the ease that is possible with a smart, connected kitchen of Samsung home appliances and will continue to be updated with new features following its official launch.

