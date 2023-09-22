Azerbaijani, Albania Fms Discuss Reintegration Of Armenian Residents Of Karabakh (PHOTO)

The agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania, as well as partnership opportunities within international organizations were discussed at the meeting.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his colleague about the latest situation in the region, as well as the reasons for local anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and steps taken towards the reintegration of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that the provocative actions of Armenia and the illegal regime, despite the efforts made by Azerbaijan through attracted international partners, caused tension in the region. It was stated that the measures taken by Azerbaijan are aimed at neutralizing the illegal military infrastructure of the Armenians, disarmament and withdrawal of the remnants of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that a historic opportunity has arisen for the practical reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that the meeting held in Yevlakh will bring positive results.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on energy, trade, economic issues on the agenda between the two countries, existing investment opportunities, as well as other issues of mutual interest to the countries.