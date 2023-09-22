Azerbaijani, Albania Fms Discuss Reintegration Of Armenian Residents Of Karabakh (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22 . Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Albanian Foreign
Minister Igli Hasani as part of his participation in the High-Level
Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York,
Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Albania, as well as partnership opportunities within
international organizations were discussed at the meeting.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his colleague about the latest
situation in the region, as well as the reasons for local
anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the
process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and
Armenia and steps taken towards the reintegration of the Armenian
population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. It was emphasized
that the provocative actions of Armenia and the illegal regime,
despite the efforts made by Azerbaijan through attracted
international partners, caused tension in the region. It was stated
that the measures taken by Azerbaijan are aimed at neutralizing the
illegal military infrastructure of the Armenians, disarmament and
withdrawal of the remnants of the Armenian armed forces from the
territories of Azerbaijan.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that a historic opportunity has
arisen for the practical reintegration of the Armenian residents of
the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that the
meeting held in Yevlakh will bring positive results.
During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on energy,
trade, economic issues on the agenda between the two countries,
existing investment opportunities, as well as other issues of
mutual interest to the countries.
