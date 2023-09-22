Armed Forces Of Ukraine Confirm Strike On Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defense Forces had successfully launched a strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol around 12:00.
"Around 12:00 on September 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol," the Department of Strategic Communications posted on Telegram .
Earlier, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the Ukrainian pilots, while commenting on the explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
