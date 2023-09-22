Ministerial Event In Support Of Palestine Refugees And UNRWA

Today, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Sweden co-hosted, in the presence of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, a High-Level Ministerial meeting in support of Palestine Refugees and UNRWA on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Member States reaffirmed their strong political support to the Agency and explored ways to break the deadlock that threatens its ability to provide essential services to Palestine Refugees in the region.



The generous pledges that several Member States made today will contribute to UNRWA's core budget, used for critical services, including education and health care, and to its emergency responses to the multiple crises in the region.

"I'm immensely proud of the work of UNRWA - a lifeline for millions of Palestine Refugees. But I'm very concerned about its future. Needs keep increasing but funds are stagnating or decreasing. Sustaining UNRWA is in our collective interest and is our collective responsibility,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the meeting.



With today's pledges, UNRWA will only be able to sustain its critical core services to Palestine Refugees for the months of September and October. The Agency will pursue efforts to raise the necessary funds to maintain services until the end of the year.

“What is urgently needed is a just political solution for Palestine Refugees, whose plight remains one of the longest unresolved refugee crises in the world,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.“While we welcome pledges made at this meeting, I urge our partners to put the protection of the rights of Palestine Refugees at the top of their political agendas and address the sustainability of UNRWA.”

UNRWA appealed to its partners to urgently make sufficient funds available this week, and to elevate the focus around UNRWA from the financial situation to the sustainability of the Agency and the right of Palestine Refugees to a dignified life.

