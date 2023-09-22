Switzerland To New Zealand: 9 Freeest Countries In The World

Switzerland to New Zealand are 9 freest countries in the World, emphasizing democracy, transparency, social welfare, all fostering individual rights and freedoms

Switzerland, nestled in the Alps, champions freedom through direct democracy and federalism, empowering local governance, addresses citizens' daily concerns

New Zealand's mixed-member proportional representation system fosters vibrant democracy, with transparency and public officials' expense disclosures building trust

Estonia's digital paradise offers e-governance and an e-residency program, enabling online voting too

Denmark intertwines political and cultural freedom with a constitutional monarchy and parliamentary system, low corruption, and accessible politicians

Ireland's commitment to freedom is rooted in its parliamentary democracy and a written constitution safeguarding human rights, fostering justice, fairness, and peace

Sweden combines political rights, social welfare, gender equality, and individual freedom, ensuring civil liberties, transparency, and high living standards

Iceland stands out for equality, welfare, and peaceful diplomacy, with strong social security, healthcare, education, and gender equality

Finland emphasizes education, healthcare, and happiness as fundamental rights, with transparency, low corruption, and active civic engagement in politics

The Netherlands upholds human rights and the rule of law through a democratic constitution, promoting diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, and personal freedom