Friday, 22 September 2023 12:29 GMT

Switzerland To New Zealand: 9 Freeest Countries In The World


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Human Freedom Index is co-published by Cato institute and Fraser institute, which is based on personal, civil and economic freedom. The idea of Freedom is also directly proportional to the idea of democracy. Let's see the countries that tops this list with Switzerland retaining it's position as the world leader in Freedom



Switzerland to New Zealand are 9 freest countries in the World, emphasizing democracy, transparency, social welfare, all fostering individual rights and freedoms



Switzerland, nestled in the Alps, champions freedom through direct democracy and federalism, empowering local governance, addresses citizens' daily concerns



New Zealand's mixed-member proportional representation system fosters vibrant democracy, with transparency and public officials' expense disclosures building trust



Estonia's digital paradise offers e-governance and an e-residency program, enabling online voting too



Denmark intertwines political and cultural freedom with a constitutional monarchy and parliamentary system, low corruption, and accessible politicians



Ireland's commitment to freedom is rooted in its parliamentary democracy and a written constitution safeguarding human rights, fostering justice, fairness, and peace



Sweden combines political rights, social welfare, gender equality, and individual freedom, ensuring civil liberties, transparency, and high living standards



Iceland stands out for equality, welfare, and peaceful diplomacy, with strong social security, healthcare, education, and gender equality



Finland emphasizes education, healthcare, and happiness as fundamental rights, with transparency, low corruption, and active civic engagement in politics



The Netherlands upholds human rights and the rule of law through a democratic constitution, promoting diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, and personal freedom

