Nykyforov: There Was No Trilateral Meeting Between Zelensky, Duda, Nauseda

Ukrainian presidential press secretary Sergii Nykyforov told this to Ukrinform.

"Nauseda probably met with both presidents separately, but he did not have a formal bilateral meeting with Zelensky either," Nykyforov said.

Lithuanian media reported earlier that Nauseda said at a meeting with Duda and Zelensky in New York that the differences between Ukraine and Poland should be resolved as quickly as possible.

"The differences between Ukraine and Poland should be resolved as quickly as possible due to the common, most important goal - the defense of Europe against Russia's aggressive expansionist policy," Lithuania's broadcaster LRT quoted Nauseda as saying.

Nauseda expressed his position to Duda and Zelensky. It is not clear from Lithuanian media reports whether it was a joint meeting or a separate dialogue.

According to the Lithuanian president, Poland's role in providing support to Ukraine is exceptional, and solutions must be found, because the further deepening of the crisis would be irresponsible. Nauseda stressed the importance of understanding that it is not about the security of individual countries, but of the entire region and even the continent.

"As history shows, only by joint efforts, supporting and helping each other can we counter the danger of external threats. Meanwhile, public disagreements, regardless of the reasons, not only undermine unity, but also help the enemy's propaganda," he said.

In May 2023 the European Commission banned the import of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania at the insistence of these countries. On June 5, the ban was extended until September 15, 2023.

The European Commission announced on September 15 that the EU would not extend temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain. After that, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia announced their decision to unilaterally block the import of Ukrainian agricultural products and stopped participating in a coordination platform, which was created under the auspices of the European Commission to resolve this issue.

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said on September 18 that in accordance with the agreement on the rules and procedures for resolving disputes of the Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organization, Ukraine had submitted demands for holding consultations with Slovakia, Poland and Hungary within the WTO.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine would limit imports from Poland and Hungary if these countries did not lift the grain embargo.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in turn, warned on Wednesday that Poland would impose an embargo on more agricultural products from Ukraine if the Ukrainian authorities increase the degree of tension in the grain dispute, including by banning the import of Polish vegetables into Ukraine.