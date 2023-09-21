Stryker's Triathlon Tritanium Baseplate Marks A Decade Of Positive Patient Impact

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK ), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, continues its year of milestones celebration with the 10th anniversary of the Triathlon Tritanium baseplate. Since its introduction in 2013, Triathlon Cementless, which includes the Triathlon Tritanium Baseplate, has delivered a decade of positive patient impact, demonstrated impressive survivorship data and has become a trusted solution for surgeons across the globe.

Triathlon Tritanium baseplate

With over 1 million knees implanted to date1, Stryker's Triathlon Cementless combines the kinematics of Triathlon with a proprietary design and highly porous biologic fixation technology. With its unique ability to enhance bone integration, Triathlon Cementless has provided patients

with higher satisfaction2,3

and lower revision rates4 compared to cemented knees.

Triathlon Cementless provides fixation and results that surgeons can trust,1-7 supported by over 10 years of clinical use and 99% survivorship at five years.4

"Stryker has been setting the standard and leading the industry with cementless knee procedures for a decade," said Lisa Kloes, vice president and general manager, of Stryker's Knees business. "We are seeing a growing trend in the adoption of Triathlon Cementless and expect those numbers to continue to increase, especially as impressive survivorship data continues to roll in. I'm thrilled to celebrate this milestone of patient impact as we continue our mission to make healthcare better."

Marking its 10th

anniversary, the Triathlon Tritanium baseplate is designed with Stryker Orthopaedic Modeling and Analytics

(SOMA) and enabled by Stryker's proprietary additive manufacturing technology. Providing a highly porous metal biologic fixation, this baseplate offers patients higher satisfaction3

and hospitals improved efficiency.2.5

As the volume of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) procedures continues to increase, the costs associated with this surgical procedure continues to be an important topic.

Triathlon Cementless allows for reduction of operating room time by 10-15 minutes compared to cemented knees2,5

and the elimination of the cost and storage of bone cement and cement accessories.6



"As a leader in additive manufacturing technologies, Stryker has differentiated itself from the competition when it comes to specialized medical devices, particularly with cementless fixation," said Kloes. "Our commitment to pushing technological boundaries in orthopaedic implant innovation sets us apart and allows us to provide best-in-class options for our customers and their patients."

Those living with joint pain are encouraged to speak with their healthcare professional about available treatment plans. As a provider, surgeons can help patients get educated on options that may help prevent further pain and complications. To learn more about joint health treatment options for patients, please visit patients.stryker.com.



All

surgery carries

risk.

Surgeons must rely on their own professional clinical judgment when deciding whether to utilize a particular technology when treating a patient in their own practice. Stryker does not dispense medical advice and recommends that surgeons be trained in the use of any technology before using it in surgery. Not all patients will have the same postoperative recovery and activity level. Individual results vary.

About

Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at .

References

:

SOURCE Stryker