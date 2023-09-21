Parippu Vada To Ethakka Appam: 6 Quick And Easy Evening Snacks In Kerala

Uzhunnu Vada: Uzhunnu Vada, also known as Medu Vada in other parts of India, is a beloved deep-fried snack made from black gram (urad dal) batter. These crispy and savory doughnuts have a delightful texture, with a crispy exterior and soft, fluffy interior. They are often served with coconut chutney or sambar.

Unniyappam: Unniyappam is a traditional Kerala snack made from rice flour, jaggery, and bananas. The batter is seasoned with ingredients like cardamom and fried in a special pan with small depressions, giving the snack its distinctive round shape. It's slightly sweet and incredibly satisfying.

Samosa: Samosas are a popular evening snack in Kerala, often filled with spiced potato and minced meat or vegetables. These deep-fried triangular pastries are known for their crunchy exterior and flavorful interior. They are best enjoyed with a cup of tea.

Parippu Vada: Parippu vada, or lentil fritters, are a staple of Kerala tea-time snacks. Made from coarsely ground soaked lentils and flavored with spices like ginger, green chilies, and curry leaves, these crispy vadas are a delightful combination of textures and flavors.

Kerala Sweets : Kerala offers a variety of traditional sweets that are perfect for evening snacking. Some popular options include "Achappam" (rose cookies), "Neyyappam" (ghee-fried rice cakes), and "Kozhukkatta" (sweet rice dumplings). These sweets are often prepared during festivals and special occasions.

Ethakka Appam: Ethakka appam is a unique Kerala snack made from ripe plantains (ethakka). The plantains are sliced, dipped in a rice flour batter, and deep-fried until golden brown. The result is a sweet and crunchy snack with a hint of cardamom flavor.

These famous evening snacks of Kerala not only tantalize the taste buds but also provide a glimpse into the state's rich culinary traditions. Whether you're strolling through a bustling local market or relaxing by the backwaters, don't miss the opportunity to savor these delicious treats during your visit to Kerala.