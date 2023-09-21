Azerbaijan May Adopt Law To Allow Independents Build Power Stations, Sell Electricity On Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Adoption of the
new law "On Energy" will have a positive impact on electricity
prices, chairman of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Natural
Resources, Energy and Ecology Sadig Gurbanov told Trend .
He noted that the draft law "On Energy", discussed recently at
the Committee's meeting and recommended to the plenary session of
the Parliament, is a generalization of the laws of Azerbaijan "On
Electricity", "On Gas Supply", "On Use of Renewable Energy Sources
in Electricity Generation", "On Efficient Use of Energy Resources
and Energy Efficiency".
Gurbanov emphasized that earlier, when the Law "On Electricity"
was adopted, the issue of separation of production and sales was
discussed.
"Starting from 2028, the sale of electricity will be regulated
through a regulator, outside of the state monopoly. At the same
time, domestic and foreign investors will be able to work in this
sphere (sale of electricity). Electricity transmission and
distribution will remain in the state monopoly. On the other hand,
electricity production will be allowed. If someone wants, he will
be able to build a station, produce electricity and sell it freely
on the market. Therefore, we believe that under market competition,
i.e. in a competitive environment, electricity prices should go
down," Gurbanov said.
He added that the population will have the opportunity to choose
an electricity supplier for commercial facilities.
"Thus, an electricity supplier can be chosen in the same way as
people choose their cell phone operators. Having found a suitable
supplier, citizens will enter into a contract with him and buy
electricity at the tariff set by him. This will ensure
uninterrupted and high-quality electricity supply to the country's
population, as well as free choice of prices. This will be possible
after 2028," Gurbanov summarized.
Moreover, the new draft law "On Energy" in accordance with
paragraph 11 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the
Republic of Azerbaijan defines the general legal, economic and
managerial framework of activities in the field of energy, as well
as mechanisms to ensure energy security, the formation of a healthy
competitive environment, support sustainable economic development,
providing consumers with reliable, quality, affordable and safe
energy.
