Kuwait Olympic Football Team Draws With Bahrain In Asian Games 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Olympic football team on Thursday drew with Bahrain Olympic team (1-1) in group five of the Asian Games men's tournament 2023 held in China.
Salman Al-Awadi scored Kuwait's only goal in the match in the 74th minute via a free-kick while Bahrain scored theirs at the 53ed minute.
The draw gives Kuwait one point in the tournament thus enhancing its chances to qualify for the second round only if Thailand loses to South Korea in their upcoming game.
Both first and second place winners of the group qualify to the second round in addition to the best four teams to win third place.
The Kuwaiti team will play against Thailand next Sunday in the group final game.(end)
