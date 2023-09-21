Poland declares Ukraine acting like drowning man

(MENAFN) By suing Warsaw because of the restriction on Ukrainian grain, Kiev is acting like a “drowning man,” cautioning to engage one of its foremost backers in its war with Russia, Leader Andrzej Duda has stated. He also declared that his arranged conference with Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky in New York had been annulled.



Duda made the comments while talking to journalists on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. He protested that Ukraine, presently involved in conflict with Moscow, was “desperately clinging to whatever is available.”



He continued to clarify that “a drowning person… is dangerous and can drown the rescuer.” “They say a drowning man is grasping at straws. This is a bit like the situation between Poland and Ukraine now,” he stated, also noting that Warsaw must take actions to safeguard its welfare also not be get involved with Kiev.



