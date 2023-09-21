Gaming industry may not be prepared to employ AI in production

(MENAFN) The Tokyo Game Show 2023 is focusing on video games, but some of the top game developers in Japan claim that hot ideas like generative AI and virtual reality/augmented reality headsets may not be ready yet for game production.



game designers like Koei Tecmo from Japan have been applying traditional algorithmic AI in game production "for a long time," according to Hisashi Koinuma, president and chief operating officer of Koei Tecmo Games, but there are still difficulties with using the newest generation, generative AI.



“We are not yet at the stage of integrating generative AI into our products, but are in the process of testing various ways to integrate it in the future,” Koinuma declared on Wednesday.



“We are still in the process of researching and studying how and to what extent generative AI, including rights-related issues, will benefit game production, and how much it will contribute to making better games.”

