Doha, Qatar: Theembassy in Qatar has announced its participation in the upcoming International Horticultural Exhibition Expo 2023 Doha.

In a statement to The Peninsula, theembassy spokesperson highlighted that, while there won't be a dedicated pavilion, they will host a series of public events highlighting the importance of including science education and sustainability.

“TheEmbassy will participate in Expo 2023 by hosting several public events highlighting science education, sustainability, and other shared values. Although we will not have a pavilion, these initiatives will showcase American culture, innovation, and collaboration on a global stage, fostering connections with participants from around the world,” said the embassy spokesperson.

Expo 2023 Doha is scheduled to commence on October 2 and will run for 179 days of until March 28, 2024 - at the Al Bidda Park. It is anticipated to be a platform for fostering dialogue and research on critical environmental challenges.

“We look forward to engaging with Expo 2023 Doha attendees to raise awareness on the impacts of climate change and the importance of sustainability,” said theembassy spokesperson.

To mention theembassy in Qatar has been collaborating with government agencies and other partners to promote sustainability and combat climate change. The embassy works closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar's special envoy for Climate Change and Sustainability, and Qatar Energy on sustainability and combating climate change. The theme of the Expo 2023 Doha is“Green Desert, Better Environment,” and it aims to inspire and inform people about creative methods to mitigate and minimize desertification.