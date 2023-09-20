Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

NEW YORK -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meets with Iraqi Prime Minister.

KUWAIT -- The Amiri Diwan announces the passing of Naeima Khalaf A-Dousary, widow of Sheikh Oqab Al-Malek Al-Salman Al-Sabah, at the age of 74.

NEW YORK -- Leaders of the UN member states pledge to prevent a repeat of the devastating health and socioeconomic crises caused by COVID-19.

MOSCOW -- A number of Russian peacekeepers are killed in an attack in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

WASHINGTON -- TheFederal Reserve maintains the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25-5.5 percent as the inflation rate remains high. (end) gb