Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah heads for China to attend the 19th Asian Olympic Games at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.
NEW YORK -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meets with Iraqi Prime Minister.
KUWAIT -- The Amiri Diwan announces the passing of Naeima Khalaf A-Dousary, widow of Sheikh Oqab Al-Malek Al-Salman Al-Sabah, at the age of 74.
NEW YORK -- Leaders of the UN member states pledge to prevent a repeat of the devastating health and socioeconomic crises caused by COVID-19.
MOSCOW -- A number of Russian peacekeepers are killed in an attack in Nagorno-Karabakh region.
WASHINGTON -- TheFederal Reserve maintains the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25-5.5 percent as the inflation rate remains high. (end) gb
