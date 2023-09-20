Mod: Only Legitimate Military Targets Are Being Incapacitated By Azerbaijan Army Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, the Ministry of Defense held a briefing for
media representatives, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
Head of the Press Service, Colonel Anar Eyvazov, at a briefing
said: "The local anti-terrorist activities carried out by the Armed
Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region
continue successfully.
During the anti-terrorist activities, more than 60 combat
positions of the Armenian armed forces formations passed under the
control of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces. Moreover, more than 20
combat vehicles, 40 artillery installations, 30 mortars, 6
'Martira' electronic warfare (EW) stations, and 2 anti-aircraft
missile systems, and other military-purpose equipment belonging to
the Armenian armed forces formations were destroyed.
The information spread in some Armenian social media resources
about the firing of civilian objects by the Azerbaijan Army Units
is provocative disinformation. The aim here is to harm the image of
the Azerbaijan Army and create a misconception about local
anti-terrorist activities in the international community. From the
videos that are shared on the official website and social media
accounts of the Ministry of Defense, it is clear that Azerbaijan
Army Units strike only legitimate military targets.
In the course of the local anti-terrorist activities carried out
in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, it was repeatedly observed
that the Armenian armed forces formations to avoid being targeted
by the Azerbaijan Army Units deployed varipurpose armored
combat equipment and firearms in residential areas, and at the same
time involved civilians in military-purpose facilities.
As it is known, the armament of the Azerbaijan Army has
high-precision weapons and military equipment that meets the most
modern requirements. The fulfillment of tasks on destroying
military facilities targeted by the Azerbaijan Army's professional
servicemen by the use of these weapons was stopped in many cases
due to the detection of civilians at a military facility.
We reiterate that only long-term firing points, combat equipment
and military infrastructure used for military purposes are
incapacitated and neutralized as a result of high-precision fire,
despite the fact that formations of the Armenian armed forces
deploy combat equipment in or around human settlements.
Videos related to the mentioned facts have been regularly
presented to the public and will be presented in the future.
We call on the formations of the Armenian armed forces stationed
in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan to lay down their
weapons and surrender. We also recommend civilians in the area to
stay away from them and not to provide them with any help. Advisory
notifications are delivered through loudspeakers and other
technical means.
During the briefing, a video was shown to media
representatives.
