After more than 60 years, the ballet "The Legend of Love" by the outstandingposer, People's Artist Arif Malikov (1933 – 2019) has been once again shown in theposer's homeland.

The large-scale cultural event took place in the Heydar Aliyev Palace on National ic Day within the opening ceremony of the 15th Uzeyir Hajibayli International ic Festival, Azernews reports.

The event wnized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The ballet lovers were looking forward to enjoying "The Legend of Love", a masterpiece of an outstandingposer, whichnquered the world scene.

The ballet performance became a bright and the best gift for the audience on National ic Day.

Before the start of the long-awaited show, the guests of the event looked with great interest at the banners and the posters for the ballet which was staged in different years on prestigi theater stages.

A banner with Arif Malikov's photographs, reflecting his creative path, was also in the center of the attention.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora Issues, Multiculturalism and Religion of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Farah Aliyeva, the Culture Minister Adil Karimli, government and public figures, representatives of culture and science, creative intelligentsia and youth, diplomatic missions attended the ballet show.

The performance ared great interest not only among the local audience; numer guests from around the world came to see "The Legend of Love", including the artistic director of the Arena di Verona Stefano Trespidi, the founder of the FAZIOLI piano factory Paolo Fazioli as well as renown ballet dancer, People's Artist of sia Nikolay Tsiskaridze, who once embodied Farhad in the ballet "Legend of Love", when it was staged in the sian Bolshoi Theater.

Before the show, People's Artist of theSR and Azerbaijan, professor, rector of the Baku ic Academy, well-known pianist, composer Farhad Badalbayli and director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, world fam opera singer were invited to the stage if Eyvazov.

In his speech, Farhad Badalbayli emphasized that the cultural community had long been waiting for the show of the ballet "The Legend of Love" on the Azerbaijani stage.

"Arif Malikov has always dreamed that this ballet would be shown in Azerbaijan. Finally it happened, we will see this masterpiece on the Azerbaijani stage on National ic Day. I express my deep gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Culture Ministry in this regard. The ballet show is a bright gift for the 15th Uzeyir Hajibayli International ic Festival. A lot of work was done, the whole troupe worked day and night to show this premiere,"id Farhad Badalbayli.

if Eyvazov noted that there were many foreign guests in the auditorium. Speaking about the ballet, the People's Artist of Azerbaijan emphasized that "The Legend of Love" has wonderful ic by the greatposer Arif Malikov, amazing choreography by the brilliant Yury Grigorovich and magnificent stage design by the fam artist Simon Viladze. Ballet is included in the treasury of world art, and to this dayntinues tonquer the hearts of millions.

Then the curtain was raised, and the audience started to watch the ballet with bated breath.

"The Legend of Love" has such an attractive, magical effect that the audience literally did not take their eyes off the stage. ic, choreography, storyline, scenery,stumes and, ofurse, polished movements, impetuosity of jumps, incredible charisma of the ballet dancers made the production very spectacular.

For the historical show, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation prepared more than 200stumes, as well as scenery and props based on original sketches by artist Simon Viladze.

Soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, as well as soloists invited from foreign theaters took part in the performance.

The role of Princess Mehmene Banu was performed by the leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, laureate of international balletpetitions Ayan Eyvazova, laureate of international balletpetitions, the premier of the sian Bolshoi Theater Denis Rodkin played the role of Farhad, while the leading soloist of the sian Bolshoi Theater, winner of the international balletpetitions Maria Vinogradova embodied Shirin on the stage.

The ic was performed by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the People's Artist, Yalchin Adigozalov.

The ballet was staged by fam choreographer Yury Grigorovich, while well-known artist Simon Viladze worked on the stage design.

The choreographers of the premiere performance in Baku were Yury Grigorovich's assistants - the chief choreographer of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist of sia lan Pronin and Ona Tsvetnitskaya.

During intermissions, the audience shared their impressions with great pleasure, talking about how they were fascinated by the composer's ic, how filigree the choreography was, and the ballet dancers' polished and smooth movements.

Renowned ballet dancer, People's Artist of sia Nikolay Tsiskaridze was among the honorable guests of the event.

"I was one of the main performers in this ballet production, when it was staged in the sian Bolshoi Theater. It was impossible to get a role in the ballet "The Legend of Love" - on the one hand, it is a very virtuoso performance, and on the other, it is a production where only the most important stars performed. When I was assigned to prepare a part at a very young age, it became a great approval for me. I was lucky to dance this role several times not only with the choreographer, but also with the composer. I came to Baku bece of my love for the uniqueposer Arif Malikov. I truly believe that this is one of the greatest res written in world ical culture for ballet. I am very glad that the ballet has been staged in Baku, theposer's homeland. In fact, I also waited a very long time for the performance to be staged in Azerbaijan. Arif Malikov told me that I would dance in it. Unfortunately, it didn't happen... However, now my student is dancing in the production, which is also very nice, so a part of me comes on stage. I hope that Arif Malikov's soul is happy now,"id Tsiskaridze.

The Chinese Ambador to Azerbaijan Guo Min expressed her admiration with the ballet.

"It is a great honor for me to attend the premiere show, to enjoy this amazing ballet. The demonstration of "The Legend of Love" in Baku is a great event, and the audience present at the show was very lucky. Azerbaijan is auntry with a rich culture. We really hope that this ballet will be shown to Chinese viewers," the ambadorid.

Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, world fam opera singer if Eyvazov noted that September 18 brought together several significant dates - National ic Day, the birthday of the great Azerbaijaniposer Uzeyir Hajibayli and the premiere of the ballet "The Legend of Love", which after more than 60 years, shown on the Azerbaijani stage.

"This is a historical, exciting and very happy day for all of us. For this I express my deep gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva show great attention and care to the national culture and art. A number of major projects are being implemented in the cultural field," if Eyvazov stressed.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Vice-Rector of the Baku Academy of Choreography Tarana Muradova, called the premiere show a great holiday.

"The Legend of Love is a big story that has spread at theaters all over the world. World-fam soloists have performed in the ballet. I am glad that the first ballet that I watched in my youth was "The Legend of Love". I always wanted Arif Malikov's ballet to live on the Azerbaijani stage. It is gratifying that in the ballet production we can see the soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, as well as guest artists. I am sure that this ballet will live for centuries, and we, in turn, will try to pass on our art, our culture, our love of dance from generation to generation," sheid.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor Arif eynovid it is extremely plent that viewers see Arif Malikov's masterpiece in high quality.

"The Legend of Love has been demonstrated all over the world, and now it is finally on the Azerbaijani stage. Great ic, magnificent scenery,stumes... I am delighted with the production. Ingratulate all the spectators on this significant event,"id Arif eynov.

Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of the Baku Academy of Choreography, acting rector Mammadzade called the ballet show in Baku a grandiose event.

"For artists, this is a significant day, we have been waiting for this day for a very long time. A grandiose event has happened - "The Legend of Love" is on the Azerbaijani stage. This is, of course, a brilliant performance. A huge amount of work has been done, for which we are grateful to everyone whontributed to working on the production,"id Naila Mammadzade.

Azerbaijaniposer and pianist Kamala Alizade, a student of Arif Malikovid that the "The Legend of Love" is a work that will live forever.

"Arif Jahangirovich really waited and believed that this day woulde. The ballet "The Legend of Love" is a work that will live forever. And the fact that so many spectators came to the show is proof of this. Friends close to Arif Malikov are here, this is also for them a great, touching event. I had the honor of studying with Arif Malikov, and I willy that these were not only ic lessons, but also life lessons," noted Kamala Alizade.

Nadezhda Rovenko from Petrozavodsk (Republic of Karelia, sia) came to Azerbaijan for the first time, and on her birthday she decided to attend a ballet show.

"My band and I came to the Azerbaijani capital for a week`s vacation. Wew a poster for "The Legend of Love" and decided to watch it. We love the art of ballet and always visit theaters in everyuntry, in every city where we visit. We are familiar with Azerbaijani ic, with the work of Polad Bulbuloglu, lim Magomayev. And thanks to the ballet show, we will get acquainted with the work of the Azerbaijaniposer Arif Malikov," she said.

The ballet performance was greeted by the audience with deafening apple and shouts of "Bravo!"

The audience did not let the artists leave the stage for a long time, expressing their gratitude for the delightful evening with prolonged apple.

After the viewing, the audience dissed the ballet for a long time, some admired the artistry and plasticity of the artists, others tried to describe the emotions from the perception of the ic, others admired thestumes and scenery. But they all agreed that "The Legend of Love" is a real masterpiece.

After the ballet show, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor, famnductor Yalchin Adigozalov noted that now Arif Malikov's ballet will invariably appear on the Azerbaijani stage.

"Ingratulate everyone on the magnificent opening of the 15th Uzeyir Hajibayli International ic Festival. For many years, we dreamed that the ballet "Legend of Love" would be staged on the Baku stage. And now we have achieved this goal. Unfortunately, on this significant day with there is no outstandingposer Arif Malikov, but I am sure his soul is happy. This world-fam work will always be on the Azerbaijani stage. The production involved a large creative cast, masters of art. After the show, we allw the reaction of the audience, they greeted the artists standing. ic by Arif Malikov is a masterpiece. There are many works in the Azerbaijani ical culture that we are proud of, but "The Legend of Love" hasnquered the whole world. The ballet has been staged in 60untries,"id Yalchin Adigozalov.

The leading soloist of the sian Bolshoi Theater, laureate of international balletpetitions Maria Vinogradova noted that the performance went very well, leaving the most wonderful impressions.

"I am glad that Denis Rodkin and I came to Baku and danced the premiere of a grandiose performance. ic is the first thing that moves as artists in a performance, and Arif Malikov's ic is so amazing, multifaceted that the soul sings when we dance,"id Maria Vinogradova.

"It's very plent to be in Baku, the homeland of the outstanding Azerbaijaniposer Arif Malikov. I was lucky enough to work with him personally, it was 2014, when Yuri Grigorovich was making a new edition of "The Legend of Love". I would like to note that the orchestra in Baku performed very clearly, there was not one false note. When an orchestra sounds with such dedication, dancing is many times more plent, it lifts you to a new level. I'll alsoy about the audience's reaction, I've probably never heard such apple after I danced my first variation, it's quite complex and the viewers appreciated it," Denis Rodkin added.

Note that Arif Malikovposed the ballet "The Legend of Love" to a libretto by the fam Turkish poet Nazim Hikmat based on the drama "Farhad and Shirin".

The ballet premiered on March 23, 1961 at the Leningrad Opera and Ballet Theater (now The State Academic Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg).

In July 1962, the ballet premiered at Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

