Armenian Residents Freely Cross Lachin Border Checkpoint

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan once again ensured the free passage of people of
Armenian origin through the Lachin State Border checkpoint, Azernews reports.
Today about 28 people of Armenian origin in 9 vehicles belonging
to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) passed
through the Lachin State Border checkpoint from Khankendi in the
direction of the Godistrict of Armenia. Of which, five were the
employees of ICRC, nine were drivers, seven were patients, six were
escorts and one person was a medic.
It should be noted that this once again indicates the absence of
any obstacles and difficulties in the passage of Armenian minority
in Garabagh through the Lachin border checkpoint and serves as
another proof that Armenia's statements about the 'blockade' of the
Lachin road by Azerbaijan are lies and slander .
Recall that in order to prevent the illegal transfer of
manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment
from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary
to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, and adequately,
the unilateral establishment of a border point by Armenia passes at
the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with
Azerbaijan April 22, at 12:00 on April 23, units of the State
Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the sovereign
territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia, at the
beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, a border checkpoint was
installed.
