Rathod Keen To Help Qatar Achieve Success At Gulf T20

Doha: After making a bright start to his international career, all-rounder Himanshu Rathod is looking to continue his fine form to help Qatar earn desirable results at the T20I Gulf Cricket Championship underway in Doha.

Rathod, a talented batsman and off-spinner who masters the carom ball, became the first Qatar cricketer to clinch man-of-the-match award on his debut. He smashed an 18-ball 23 and took two wickets to guide Qatar to a victory over Bahrain in their opening match on Friday.

The all-rounder, who plays for Fireox Unit CC in domestic events, also took two key wickets as Qatar edged out Kuwait by one run in a crucial game on Monday.

The home side now faces tournament's top ranked side UAE, who have won all their first three matches.

A win against the today will increase Qatar's chances of reaching Saturday's final.

The six-nation tournament is being played on basis of round robin league.

“We have the momentum. The team is improving after each game and the players are more settled now,” Rathod told The Peninsula of new-look Qatar team with seven players making debut in the tournament.

Expressing delight on his individual performance, Rathod hoped to continue his fine show and said all his teammates are the match-winners.

“Our team has the potential and all ofare the match-winners. We have high ambitions and all ofare trying to give our best for Qatar,” he said.

The 36-year-old, who also played for Galfar Al Misnad, has been in domestic cricket scene since 2017. He was selected for the national team in 2019 before ineligibility due to technical reasons delayed his international debut.

“I want to thank our coach Muammad Haroon who backed me and helped me in getting clearance from the ICC,” said Rathod.