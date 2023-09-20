Pannun, designated as a terrorist in India, accused these individuals of not only supporting India but also suppressing the speech and expression of pro-Khalistan Sikhs.

The Nijjar killing row revolves around the death of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was wanted in India for multiple terror attacks. Nijjar was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey on June 18.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a startling statement, accusing an Indian government agency of being responsible for Nijjar's killing. India promptly dismissed these accusations as 'absurd' and subsequently asked a Canadian diplomat to leave the country within the next five days.

In response to Pannun's threat video, the Canadian Hinfor Harmony expressed deep concern over the rise of "full-scale Hinduphobia" in variquarters. Vijay Jain, a spokesperson for the organization, expressed fear that this wave of discrimination could lead to violence against Canadian Hindus, referencing the tragic 1985 Khalistani bombing of an Air India flight.

This terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 307 passengers and 22 crew members, remains a painful chapter in Canadian history as one of its deadliest acts of terror.