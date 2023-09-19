Iraqi Dep PM Discusses Gas-To-Energy Projects With GE

During a meeting with a delegation from General Electric Energy , Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil expressed the government's commitment to supporting fast-track energy solutions for harnessing associated gas and converting it into useful energy. This collaboration with reputable international companies is part of the ministry's initiatives.

The meeting, attended by Mr. Madhat Al-Marabi, Executive Director of Mobile Energy Units at General Electric Energy for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, emphasized the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Oil and General Electric. They praised the government's role in overseeing projects executed by the company in Iraq's energy sector, particularly in Basra, Maysan, and Thi Qar.

Discussions also revolved around General Electric's technical presentation on utilizing flared associated gas to generate electricity, employing jet engine turbine technology. The meeting proposed the possibility of signing a framework agreement during the COP28 climate conference.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Azat Saber, the Ministry's Deputy for Gas Affairs, and a Deputy Director-General from the Department of Studies, Planning, and Monitoring.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)