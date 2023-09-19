Prevention Symposium Day 1 Agenda

Historic Scientific Meeting to Foon the Prevention of Childhood Cancer as Incidence Rates Continue to Rise Dramatically

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Historic first-ever scientific meeting focused on childhood cancer prevention.

Scientific experts, clinicians, researchers, agency officials, childhood cancer advocacy organizations, families, and business leaders will come together to discuss tangible strategies for the prevention of childhood cancers as well as protection and reduction of life-long acute health impacts from outdated toxic therapies.

The symposium takes place in Washington, DC at Children's National Research and Innovation Camwith onsite check-in and registration beginning October 25, 2023, at 10:00 am EST with an informal reception following immediately after the first day. Symposium sessions conclude on October 26, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST. Presentations and panel discussions will involve: Resources for Prevention Research and the Environment; Environmental Exposures and Childhood Cancer Risks; Genetics and Early Detection; Preventing Adverse Outcomes and Late Effects; and Community/Advocacy Session. Philip J. Lupo, Ph.D, Professor Pediatrics, Hematology-Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine, Director, Epidemiology and Population Sciences Program, Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center, Chair, Children's Oncology Group, Epidemiology Committee is coordinating the scientific sessions.

“I am excited to convene a group of scientists, advocates, and families dedicated to finding new strategies to address prevention across the childhood cancer continuum – from susceptibility to outcomes. I believe this meeting will be a catalyst for novel prevention efforts.” Philip J. Lupo, Ph.D.

PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization, the leading voice in the childhood cancer community for prevention-minded care, is joined in organizing the symposium by, The EVAN Foundation (Foundational Presenting Sponsor), The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation (Foundational Presenting Sponsor), Swifty Foundation (Foundational Presenting Sponsor and Reception Sponsor), Teen Cancer America (Hospitality Sponsor), Toxic Free Future For Our Children, Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation, Carson Leslie Foundation, Cancer Free Economy Network, re:Wild Your Campus, American Sustainable Business Network, Childhood Cancer Prevention Initiative, and Cancer Free Economy.

“This high-level scientific symposium has been a dream of mine for many years. It mirrors the efforts of specific childhood cancer types who have engaged in similar forums to create greater collaboration designed to generate measurable impact.” Stated Jonathan Eric Agin, JD, Executive Director, PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization. Agin further specified that,“[t]he incidence rate of childhood cancer in the United States has increased by over 40% since 1975 with genetics only being implicated in roughly 8% or less of all childhood cancers. For many forms of childhood cancer, there has been 0 improvement in prognosis or treatment options for decades, tcreating a greater necessity to foupon primary prevention.”

“Treating children with cancer is critically important, but finding ways to reduce the number of children diagnosed is arguably more important,” stated Joe McDonough, President, Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, Presenting Foundational Sponsor. Simon Davies, Executive Director of Teen Cancer America, Hospitality Sponsor of the symposium said,“[t]his conference is long overdue, and we are privileged to play a part in it. Saving young lives is our business but preventing cancer in young people altogether is our 'holy grail'.”

“I would give ANYTHING to have prevented my son's brain cancer. Science points to ways we may protect our children, and families need to be informed. Just like we put a helmet on them to ride a bike, we can find ways to shield them from the negative environmental impacts in today's world.” Patti Gustafson, Executive Director, Swifty Foundation, Presenting Foundational Sponsor and Reception Sponsor. Gavin Lindberg, President and Co-Founder with wife Wendy, The EVAN Foundation, Presenting Foundational Sponsor, stated,“[w]e are proud to support this inaugural symposium and advance efforts to prevent childhood cancer, promote screening and early detection, and mitigate late-effects from toxic treatment.”

The purpose of the symposium is to bring together experts and a wide cross-sector of constituents to identify near term prevention-based research and tangible projects, improve current standards of care, identify clinical opportunities to prevent late-effects, and create viable private and public funding pathways to reduce the burden of childhood cancer on families across the country and beyond.

