Chief Of Staff Meets Rwandan Chief Of Defense Staff

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqil Al Nabit met with HE Chief of Defense Staff of Rwanda Lieutenant General Mubarakh Muganga and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers in the Qatari Armed Forces. (QNA)
