Pluto to Ceres: 7 dwarf planets in the Solar System. From Kuiper Belt oddities like Eris to Ceres in the asteroid belt, each reveals distinct features of these celestial bodies

Pluto and Ceres, orbit the Sun but haven't cleared their orbits. Defined by the IAU, they're smaller, spherical objects offering insights into solar system diversity



Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf plby the IAU in 2006. It is located in the Kuiper Belt, a region beyond Neptune, and is the most famof the dwarf planets

Ceres is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It was the first dwarf plto be discovered and is the largest object in the asteroid belt

Haumea is another dwarf plin the Kuiper Belt. It is known for its distinctive elongated shape, which is believed to be the result of its rapid rotation

It is one of the brighter objects in the Kuiper Belt and is named after the creation deity of the Rapa Nui people of Easter Island

It is 917 km wide, with a moon named Vanth. Oris composed of ice and rock, orbits the Sun beyond Neptune, and takes around 247 years to complete an orbit

Quaoar is a Kuiper Belt object and a dwarf pldiscovered in 2002. It's around 1,100 km in diameter and orbits the Sun beyond Neptune

Huya is a trans-Neptunian object, possibly a dwarf planet, discovered in 2000. It's located in the Kuiper Belt, about 850 km in diameter, and orbits the Sun beyond Neptune