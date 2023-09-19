Opening For Songshan Forum 2023

2023 World River Civilization Forum (Zhengzhou, China).

Songshan Forum 2023.

As an important part of the 2023 World River Civilization Forum (Zhengzhou, China), the theme of the Songshan Forum Annual Conference is "ContinuSelf-improvement and Morality - Looking forward to world civilization." It has become an important platform for cultural exchanges in the river basin and creates a platform to promote world civilization. It is an important bond of mutual learning among civilizations and plays an important role in continuing to fulfill its cultural mission.

Dengfeng, located at the foot of Mount Songshan, is the core area of the origin of Chinese civilization. Mount Songshan is known as the ancestor of thousands of mountains. The earliest cosmic view of "heaven and earth" was conceived here, and the earliest thoughts of neutralization were generated here. Songshan's unique coexistence and integration of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism makes people have infinite imagination. Its richness, grandeur, magnificence and integrity are gathering more scholars and scholars from all over the world to open up dialogue among civilizations, gather wisdom and expend consenhere.

Since 2012, "Songshan Forum" has been held for 12 consecutive sessions, and has gradually developed into an international high-end cultural forum for exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese civilization and world civilization. We have invited more than 100 academicians of the Academy of Philosophy, Nobel laureates, political leaders from varicountries and regions, as well as more than 800 academic leaders, representatives of diverse cultures and government think tanks from more than 40 countries and regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Israel, India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, to build a good platform for dialogue among civilizations. It opens the door to multi-level and multi-dimensional dialogue between tradition and modernity, East and West, science and religion, and even between different genders, classes, regions and countries.

