Synlogic Announces CEO Aoife Brennan Named To Pharmavoice 100

PharmaVoice is a life sciences industry publication operated by Industry Dive that strives to deliver the most important voices and ideas to industry leaders. PharmaVoice100 honorees are selected from a pool of nominations submitted by readers and colleagues, and then evaluated by the PharmaVoice team.

“I am honored to be selected by PharmaVoice as a leader in our industry,” said Dr. Brennan.“It is my privilege to be included along with my fellow honorees, and to represent the Synlogic team as we work together to impact the treatment of PKU and other rare metabolic disorders. We are excited to be advancing a pipeline led by our treatment candidate for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU), which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial.”

About Synlogic

Synlogic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel, oral, non-systemically absorbed biotherapeutics to transform the care of seridiseases in need of new treatment options. The Company's late-stage pipeline is focused on rare metabolic diseases, led by labafenogene marselecobac (SYNB1934), currently being studied as a potential treatment for phenylketonuria (PKU) in Synpheny-3, a global, pivotal Phase 3 study. Additional product candidates address diseases including homocystinuria (HCU), enteric hyperoxaluria, gout, and cystinuria. This pipeline is fueled by the Synthetic Biotic platform, which applies precision genetic engineering to well-characterized probiotics. This enables Synlogic to create GI-restricted, oral medicines designed to consume or modify disease-specific metabolites – an approach well suited for PKU and HCU, both inborn errors of metabolism, as well as other disorders in which the disease–specific metabolites transit through the GI tract, providing validated targets for these Synthetic Biotics. Research activities include a partnership with Roche focused on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and a collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks in synthetic biology, which has contributed to two pipeline programs to date. For more information, please visit or followon Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram .

