Tuesday, 19 September 2023 06:23 GMT

Search Operations Underway In Border Areas Of J & K's Rajouri, Poonch


9/19/2023 10:14:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Security forces are conducting cordon and search operations in some areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, officials said on Tuesday.

The operations were launched on Monday evening following information about the movement of suspected persons, they said.

The officials said that the operations are being conducted in the Nowshera, Gagrote and Kangota areas of Rajouri district and the Gulpore, Ajote and Deriyan areas of Poonch district. Security personnel are also checking vehicles coming from border areas, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also BSF Constable Goes Missing From LoC Army Says 2 Terrorists Killed Along LOC

MENAFN19092023000215011059ID1107100054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search