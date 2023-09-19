Anti-Terrorist Activities Aim To Neutralize Armenian Illegal Armed Groups - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Anti-terrorist
activities carried out in the region are local and aim to
neutralize Armenian illegal armed groups [which weren't withdrawn
from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region contrary to the trilateral
statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders
following the 2020 second Karabakh war], Assistant to the President
of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the
Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told TRT Haber, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107100014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.