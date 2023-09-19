True Tickets Announces First New Jersey Partnership With State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in December 2021, is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey. The venue has welcomed more than six million people since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. This partnership will bring True Tickets' cutting-edge digital ticketing service to State Theatre's existing platform, enhancing the ticketing experience for patrons and the venue alike.

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, said,“Entering the New Jersey market with State Theatre as our inaugural partner is a pivotal moment for True Tickets. Their century-long legacy of delivering top-notch performances resonates with our own vision for transforming how tickets are managed and experienced. Together, we aim to redefine what it means to attend live events securely and effortlessly.”

“True Tickets' innovative approach to digital ticketing will greatly benefit our patrons and enhance the overall experience at State Theatre,” said Howard Levine, Vice President of Marketing & Guest Services at State Theatre New Jersey.“Their commitment to security and customer engagement complements our mission to offer exceptional performances in a state-of-the-art venue.”

True Tickets' secure, contactless digital ticket delivery will integrate seamlessly into State Theatre's existing systems, providing a streamlined process for ticket purchases, management, and engagement. This partnership will also enable State Theatre to offer rules-based ticket sharing functionality, allowing for easy ticket transfers while maintaining venue control and minimizing unauthorized resale.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Ticketsor follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018.“Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary . Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, MeliEtheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.