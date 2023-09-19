(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Stocks Static Before Fed Meeting
Advertisment
Stock futures traded near flat on Tuesday as Wall Street readied for the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day September policy meeting.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials struggled to gains of 24 points, or 0.1%, to 34,959.
Futures for the S&P 500 gained 3.75 points, or 0.1%, at 4,505.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ acquired 6.5 points to 15,421.
The Fed is not expected to raise rates this week, with traders pricing in a 99% probability that the central bank skips a hike. Traders are putting just a 29% chance of a hike in November as of early Tuesday.
Six of the 11 major S&P sectors finished Monday's session positive, led by energy, with a 0.7% gain. Consumer discretionary was the worst-performing sector, falling about 1%.
Wall Street will parse through a light batch of economic data Tuesday, with preliminary building permits for August and housing starts due out before the bell. AutoZone is slated to report earnings before the bell.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 flopped 0.9% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng bucked the Asian trend and gained 0.4%
Oil prices rumbled higher $1.07 to $92.55 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices prospered $4.50 to $1,957.90.
MENAFN19092023000212011056ID1107099614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.