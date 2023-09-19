China's seafood imports from Japan plummet amid ban over Fukushima discharge

(MENAFN) seafood imports from Japan in August, plummeting by over two-thirds compared to the previous year. The decline in seafood shipments from Japan amounted to a staggering 67.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in the last month. This drop marked a significant acceleration from July, when imports had already declined by 28.5 percent.



The dramatic reduction in seafood imports from Japan can be attributed to Beijing's swift response to Tokyo's controversial decision. Beijing took immediate action by imposing a comprehensive ban on all seafood imports from Japan. This bold move came as a direct reaction to Japan's decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from the severely damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, a decision that commenced on August 24.



The sharp decline in imports underscores the seriousness with which China regarded Japan's actions. By implementing this embargo, China conveyed its strong disapproval of Japan's decision to discharge radioactive wastewater into the ocean, a move that sparked concerns about potential environmental consequences and food safety issues. Consequently, the trade fallout reflects the political and environmental dimensions of the dispute between the two nations.



In essence, the substantial drop in China's seafood imports from Japan in August serves as a testament to the diplomatic tensions stemming from Japan's Fukushima wastewater release. The ban imposed by China illustrates the importance placed on environmental and safety concerns in international trade and the impact such decisions can have on global supply chains and bilateral relations.

