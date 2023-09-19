INJAZ, MEPS Join Forces For Educational Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- In a collaborative effort to enhance educational development and empower the youth, INJAZ and Middle East Payment Services Company (MEPS) have signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of implementing the Enterprise Business Challenge (EBC) program at the Ain Jalut Secondary School for Girls in Amman.
The deal was inked by CEO of the MEPS Ali Abdel Jabbar, and CEO of INJAZ Deema Bibi.
The EBC strives to engage the private sector's participation in educational growth through the school adoption campaign launched by INJAz, a local non-profit organization, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.
Implemented by INJAZ for the thirteenth consecutive year, the EBC program, in collaboration with the Prince's Trust International, offers school students an engaging platform to gain hands-on practical experience.
Through this program, students have the opportunity to explore vital concepts and terminology in the realms of entrepreneurship and business ethics.
With a core foon fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, the program aims to empower participants to become part of a generation driven towards entrepreneurship and engaged in the private sector. Students are encouraged to develop their ideas and present them innovatively, leveraging technology in education.
Additionally, it provides specialized training in project management and team building, facilitated by qualified and trained volunteers.
The cooperation between INJAZ and MEPS, a member of INJAZ's Board of Trustees, seeks to uplift the Jordanian society, particularly the youth, by providing scientific and practical training, creating economic avenues, and promoting social responsibility.
