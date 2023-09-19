Bounedjah Misses Penalty As Al Sadd Held To Goalless Draw By Sharjah

Doha, Qatar: Striker Baghdad Bounedjah missed a second half penalty as Al Sadd were held to a goalless draw at home by Sharjah in their opening match of AFC Champions League yesterday.

The Algerian struck on the left post with a right footed shot after Gonzalo Plata drew a penalty in 54th minute following a foul by Sharjah's Abdelaziz Alkaabi in the penalty area.

Although it was the best chance for Al Sadd to score in a cagey match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, the home side missed several opportunities to score squandering some good moves.

The Bruno Miguel-coached side maintained over 65 percent ball possession in the match but they lacked accuracy in execution, handing a coveted point to Sharjah.

Al Sadd's return leg is scheduled on November 27 with an away match against Uzbekistan's Nasaf on October 2 being Al Sadd's next challenge in the tournament.

The Wolves, winners of the 2011 edition, failed to progress from the group stage in the last two editions.

Meanwhile, in a battle between the domestic champions of Qatar and Tajikistan, Al Duhail will meet FC Istiklol in their Group E opener in Dushanbe today.

The group also includes Persepolis FC of Iran and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.

Hernan Crespo's Red Knights are looking to better their performance from last year when they reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Crespo, who led Al Duhail to a domestic treble last season, hoped for a strong start to their campaign.

“We are facing a difficult opponent who will be backed by their home fans but we are ready for this match and looking to get a positive result,” said Al Duhail coach, who informed new recruit Philippe Coutinho would not play in the match.

“Coutinho has joinedrecently and he is happy to joinbut he will not be within the match,” Crespo said of the Brazilian star, who sealed a season-long loan transfer to Qatar Stars League champions from Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Al Duhail striker Almoez Ali said the team was aiming to grab advantage against Istiklol.

“We are well prepared. It's the tournament of champion sides so every match is going to be tough. We are looking forward to a good start to the tournament,” he said.

The match will kick off at 7pm (Doha time).