Russia's Grad Mlrs Destroyed On Kinburn Spit

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the Kinburn Spit, the occupiers were insidiously hiding to inflict fire damage. The damage was inflicted – on the occupiers themselves. A pile of scrap metal is what has left of the Grad MLRS,” the report states.

A reminder that, as of September 18, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed thousands of Russian military equipment units , namely 776 multiple launch rocket systems.

Photo: illustrative

Video:

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, Telegram