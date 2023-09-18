Kuwait Fm Meets Us Secretary Of State Advisor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 18 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met Monday with the Advisor to theSecretary of State, Dirk Schully, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the talks, the whereases of a recent ruling by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, which rescinded the agreement on maritime navigation at Khor Abdullah were discussed.
For his part, theofficial expressed his understanding of the position of Kuwait towards this ruling, stressing the commitment of theto preserving the security of Kuwait and respecting the sovereignty of countries over their lands and territorial waters. (end)
