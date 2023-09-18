Iran declares 5 Iranians detained in US to be released on Monday

(MENAFN) Iran declared five Iranian prisoners in the United States are going to be discharged on Monday as measure of a prisoner swap agreement among both nations.



Two of the detainees are going to go back to Tehran by the Qatari capital, Doha, judiciary deputy-leader Kazem Gharibabadi stated in a post on X, priory Twitter.



Gharibabadi, who is the chief of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights as well, declared that his office is still “determined to uphold the rights of Iranians abroad, alongside the government and the judiciary.”



Foreign Ministry representative Nasser Kanaani stated early on Monday that the procedure of applying the deal between Tehran as well as Washington to swap the prisoners and unfreeze Iranian funds in South Korea has “progressed step by step.”



He declared that Iran is going to have full ownership of its assets frozen in Seoul on Monday, which are going to be moved to one of the nations in the area, a mention to Qatar.



He stated that five Iranian detainees in the US are going to be discharged as well, of which two are going to come back to Iran, one is going to be moved to his family in a third nation and two others are going to stay in the US.

