Punjab Govt Grants Three Year Exemption To Ludhiana Industry To Move Out Of Residential Areas

Punjab Government has decided to grant

three years' exemption to the industry from shifting out of residential areas in Ludhiana.

The government will soon constitute a committee for deciding the staof such areas in the coming times.







Addressing a gathering of industrialists, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced complete overhaul of industrial focal points and industrial zones across the state to encourage industrial activity.

Mann cited dilapidated condition of the industrial Zones as the primary reason hampering the development of industries in the state.

As per reports, the state government has prepared out a detailed blueprint to facilitate the industrialists and give a facelift to the focal points.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to provide power meters and other basic amenities to the people residing in the colonies.



He said the labour class and others living in these colonies will be given these meters and other facilities so that they can live comfortably.

“If any industrialist aspires to construct a building by excavating a basement, he has to apply it on the Invest Punjab portal,” he said.

Mann informed that the permission for this will be given within 72 hours and even if it is not approved within this period, it will be deemed approved.

“The industry grows when they have faith in policies of the government, law and order is there and the state government is working untiringly for them,” he said.

The chief minister promised that the government will make all efforts to ensure that Punjab emerges as the front ranking state in the country in the industrial sector.

