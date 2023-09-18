Scotiabank Selects Cgi All Payments Solution

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB ) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced that the company has been selected to deploy CGI All Payments , for Scotiabank – a leading Canadian multinational bank. The modular, cloud-proven enterprise payments platform will support the Bank's innovative advances in payments solutions for its global client base.

"CGI All Payments provides a next-generation technology stack based on the ISO 20022 standard that complements the benefits of the SaaS delivery model and supports Scotiabank's commitment to deliver an industry-leading payments experience," says Matthew Parker-Jones, Senior Vice-President, Products and Operations, Global Business Payments for Scotiabank.

CGI All Payments is scalable and deployable across multiple IT ecosystems and cloud environments, and features technology that integrates seamlessly with CGI's industry-leading financial management products. An API-enabled solution built to ISO 200022 standards, CGI All Payments is used by financial services clients across the globe and supports multiple currencies, languages, and payment channels.

"CGI All Payments is designed to increase system resiliency, replace legacy IT architecture, and improve payment processing," says Robert Coakley, Vice-President Consulting, Delivery, and CGI Lead for Payment Solutions. "The result enables clients to foon their customers while easing their compliance burden- despite an ongoing evolution of the industry's complex global regulatory environment."

"CGI and Scotiabank continue to build upon decades of trust and collaboration," says Jitendra Kulkarni, CGI Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader for Greater Toronto Financial Services. "This enables CGI to work with Scotiabank to support the Bank's continued payments innovation agenda and accelerate the benefits for their customers."



Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.

