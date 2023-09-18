At The Monaco Classic Week Jfk's 'Floating White House' Goes On Display

Moving on to motorboats, the 1908 'Triton' deserves a special mention.“It is a steam launched engine which is very comfortable to run because you have no noise, no odor and you have a really long run distance with just a few liters of gasoline. We also have a full equipped kitchen on it,” explains Michael Hoelzl, project manager of Autoboote Berlin. The historical shipyard, founded by Carsten Kling, mainly restores pre-world war and pre-I world war boats. Alongside comes the 'Wild Cat' a 1923 powerboat is Rolls-Royce engined with 27 liters of displacement and 650 horsepower.“There's is a very interesting tendency which started around 10-15 years ago and now we actually only have historical boats and we change from combustion to electric or if the client to hybrid electric,” Hoelzl adds.

Impressive while walking on the quay is the Mariska (1908). It is one of the last four classic 15-meter class yachts still sailing, along with Tuiga, The Lady Anne (1912) and Hispania (1909), which compete mainly in Mediterranean regattas,“The Mariska is a 15 meter, one of the most famclasses in Europe and I am from the Manhattan Yacht Club, in New York Harbour. We've flown over this regatta. We've raced at the MonClassic Week many times but this is the first time racing on a 15 meter. It's so beautiful and a joy forto come here and race this kind of boats,” says Michal Fortenbaugh, commodore of the Manhattan Yacht Club.

