Ssc Trial Of Mp Emad Adwan To Commence On Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 18 (Petra) -- The State Security Court (SSC) is set to inaugurate the trial for Member of Parliament Emad Adwan and 13 co-defendants on Wednesday.
The case, previously referred to the SSC by the Prosecutor General, brings forth a set of charges against the defendants, including the unlawful export of firearms, with the intent of employing them for unauthorized purposes. The indictment is reiterated four times.
The Prosecutor General has also leveled accusations against the defendants, involving the illegal sale of firearms for purposes not sanctioned by law, the attempted export of firearms for illicit use, and engagement in activities that hold the potential to disrupt public order, jeopardizing the security and well-being of society as a whole.
MENAFN18092023000117011021ID1107088161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.