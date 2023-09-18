Prime Minister Meets Uzbekistan Fm

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Bakhtiyar Saidov on the sidelines of proceedings of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. During the meeting, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and topics of common interest were reviewed.

