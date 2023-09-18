Oman Down Qatar At Gulf T20 Tournament

Doha, Qatar: Hosts Qatar suffered their first defeat at T20I Gulf Cricket Championship losing to Oman by 19 runs at West End International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Chasing a target of 150, the home side could score 130-7 in stipulated overs with Oman pacer Mehran Khan bagging match-winning figures of 3-17.

Opener Saqlain Arshad (31) and debutant Jassim Khan (26*) were the top scorers for Qatar.

Earlier, Mohammed Nadeem (36) top scored for Oman after they elected to bat first. Pacer Muhammad Jabir was pick of the bowlers for the hosts taking four wickets for 37 runs.

Qatar, who defeated Bahrain in their opening match on Friday, will meet Kuwait in their next match today.