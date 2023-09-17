11 Egyptian Tableware, Kitchen Companies Participate In Zuchex Fair

The EEC said in a statement that the Zuchex Fair is one of the leading exhibitions that brings together major companies working in the field of tableware and kitchen utensils. The goal of the fair is to facilitate bilateral meetings between Egyptian companies and visitors to the exhibition in order to promote Egyptian products in foreign markets.

May Helmy, executive director of the EEC, said that the kitchen utensils sector has tremendmanufacturing advantages that can be leveraged to compete in Eastern European and Mercosur countries.

Helmy pointed out that foreign trade exhibitions are one of the most important promotional tools adopted by the EEC to enter foreign markets and market variengineering products.



The EEC annually approves a plan for exhibitions that focuses on the relative advantage of targeted markets, the extent of the presence of Egyptian products in these markets, the capabilities of each market and the opportunities available in it.

She noted that the council would continue its activities to enter varimarkets in Asia, Africa and Europe, especially since there is a clear response in demand for exported Egyptian engineering products.



She said that Egyptian companies have reached a consenwith their counterparts in several countries through direct meetings as well as virtual meetings organized with foreign importers.

She disclosed that the tableware and kitchen utensils sector is a promising sector in foreign markets and achieved growth of approximately 2.5% during the first seven months of 2023 despite the fierce competition in international markets.