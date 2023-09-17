Non-Missile Armed Fast Attack Craft (Fac) Market Big Changes To Have Big Impact

Allied Market Research - Logo

Non-Missile Armed Fast Attack Craft (FAC) Market by Application Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A fast attack craft (FAC) is an agile, small, fast, & attack capable warships, which is equipped with anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and guns. The fast attack crafts are used in varioperations such as maritime patrol, anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, search & rescue operations, and in anti-piracy missions. FAC are generally preferred in coastal regions rather than in middle of ocean, as fast attack craft lacks in defensive capabilities. Fast attack crafts are mostly used for attacking roles. When loaded with guided missiles, the fast attack crafts can become big threat to even large capital ships. FAC becomes very effective when used parallel with new advanced warfare systems such as virtual fence, underwater acoustic weapons, multi-static antisubmarine warfare capability enhancement (MACE), and integrated security systems.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the supply chain of spare parts of non-missile armed fast attack craft (FAC) has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns across the globe.

Due to COVID-19, a suspension or decrease in military activities have reduced the opportunities for non-missile armed fast attack craft industries and their business development potential has been negatively impacted.

There will be considerable rise in demand in non-missile armed fast attack craft market in near future as world is moving toward normalcy.

Reduction in defense spending by governments has been also impacting non-missile armed fast attack craft market as several expected orders are on hold.

Due to COVID-19 situation, the economies of countries across the globe has been negatively impacted, which may result in cancellation or delaying of defense projects. Such consequences will directly affect the non-missile armed global fast attack craft (FAC) market.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in emphasis on maritime security, rise in demand for fast attack craft, raw material affluence, and surge in industrialization are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the non-missile armed fast attack craft market. However, high maintenance cost of such vessels is hampering the growth of the non-missile armed fast attack craft market. On the contrary, increasing foon seaborne dominance by countries such as China, may contribute further in the growth of the non-missile armed fast attack craft (FAC) market .

Increase in use of fast attack craft for patrolling

Fast attack craft (FAC) are considered as small warships. Moreover, non-missile armed fast attack craft are low-cost platform that can serve several purposes of navy such as patrolling, participating in show the flag missions, and more. Therefore, defense forces are largely using such vessels due to their cost effectiveness and speed, which has created significant demand of non-missile armed fast attack craft. Hence, application of non-missile armed fast attack craft in operations such as patrolling is driving the global non-missile armed fast attack craft (FAC) market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the non-missile armed fast attack craft (FAC) industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global non-missile armed fast attack craft (FAC) market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global non-missile armed fast attack craft (FAC) market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global non-missile armed fast attack craft (FAC) market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the global non-missile armed fast attack craft (FAC) Market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global non-missile armed fast attack craft (FAC) market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: Systems, Damen Shipyards Group, Lürssen, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. LTD, CMN, FINCANTIERI S.p.A., Goa Shipyard Ltd., Navantia, GRSE., CSOC

By Application: National Defence, Technical Research, Others

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

