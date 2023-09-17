Preparations For Baghdad Conference On Cooperation And Partnership

The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein welcomed the French Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Eric Chevallier.

During their meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest aimed at enhancing the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

One of the key topics on the agenda was the upcoming Third Baghdad Conference on Cooperation and Partnership .

This conference focuses on economic partnership, addressing regional and international challenges, pursuing common interests, and underscoring Iraq's vital role in establishing security and stability in the region.

The discussion also touched upon the coordination of positions between Iraq and France in regional and international issues, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming meetings of the United Nations General Assembly scheduled for this month.

(Source: MOFA)