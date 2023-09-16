Young Qataris Flock To Souq Waqif Falcons Market

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The falcon and falcon hunting accessories and tools market at Souq Waqif have recently seen significant turnout from young Qatari people, as the hunting season is set to start soon, with many of them flocking to buy falcons and variaccessories such as hoods and other hunting necessities.
Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that such shops have made preparations for the season by importing varitypes of falcons. The largest share of imported falcons comes from Iran, including birds of prey captured from their natural environment. Besides the shops sell breeding falcons from the best strains imported from several European countries, especially Germany and Spain, in addition to the United States where these falcons are produced on dedicated farms.
A number of workers at these shops stressed that that they have imported large quantities from different countries, with prices ranging from QR2,500 to QR30,000. The types of falcons currently on display there have attracted a large number of customers, and these shops are expected to receive other types of peregrine falcons, in addition to the Saker Falcon, which could cost more than QR100,000 for a single bird.
Meanwhile, a number young people interested in falcon hunting pointed out they always wait for the start of falcon hunting season to enjoy their favourite hobby, which is considered a traditional hobby through which they continue the heritage of the ancestors.
They stressed that it is one of the most enjoyable hobbies for them due to the competition involved in searching for and pursuing prey birds that are legally allowed to be hunted. Due to the high weather temperatures, they are preparing and examining their falcons at the falcon clinic to ensure their good health.
In the coming two weeks, young hunters are set to start training them and improving their fitness in preparation for the actual hunting season, which usually begins after the temperatures drop and humidity levels in the air decrease. They are also preparing them for local competitions organised by varicompetent entities.
Faraj al-Marri, falconer, said that the turnout on the falcon market at Souq Waqif is considerably good these days as falcon hunters are getting ready to enjoy their hobby after the long summer break. He said that every falconer has a favourite type of falcons and he tried many types over the years but prefers the Saker falcons for its powerful body capabilities.
Mohamed al-Hammadi, falconer, said that a good number of falconers prefer to own a collection of falcons and they always look for adding new falcons to their collection, especially that some shops at Souq Waqif bring some excellent breeds.
He said that he allocates some of his falcons to take part at the varilocal competitions while some others are allocated for the hunting trips he shares with friends.
Noor Mohamed, seller, said that more distinguished peregrine falcons are expected to come to the local market from Iran during the coming two weeks as demand on these is growing higher among young falconers. Besides, his shops sell all the other necessities of falconry and hunting such as gloves, ropes, hoods, and others.
Mostafa Ahmed, seller, that there are a good number of falcons breeds from the specialized farms in Europe that could sell for QR10,000- QR30,000 a falcon. His shop also sells varifalconry and hunting tools and accessories made locally in addition to the imported types.
MENAFN16092023000067011011ID1107083002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.