Washington's Support For Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Treaty Faltered

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. State
Department's Senior Advisor for CaucaNegotiations Louis Bono
has arrived in Baku, following his trip to Yerevan, and met with
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
At the meeting, Azerbaijani side has raised concerns in regard
with the current situation in the South Caucasus.
Over the course of the previyear, many in Baku held
optimistic expectations about the meetings held in Washington, and
thought that the approach in resolving relations between Azerbaijan
and Armenia would be unbiased.
During those several meetings between the foreign ministers of
Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Washington this year, in which US
State Secretary Antony Blinken participated, a very pleasant
atmosphere prevailed, and Blinken has been taking a more rational
approach than his predecessors in their 30-year history, and
also
accepted most of Azerbaijan's theses, including taking practical
steps to implement the basic principles of the international
law.
As Advisor to the Presidential Academy of Public Administration,
Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists Zaur Mammadov
told Trend, unfortunately, it seems that recently, under the
influence and pressure from certain forces overseas, Blinken has
decided to retreat from his usual approach.
"Most likely, what Louis Bono said behind closed doors in Baku
today did not soften the atmosphere of bias between Washington and
Baku in the speech that took place in the Senate 2 days ago, but,
on the contrary, strengthened it even more. Currently, the first
principle that Azerbaijan wants to hear from the US, the EU and
Russia is the priority of the country's sovereignty and territorial
integrity, as well as the requirement to approach other issues from
this aspect. Unfortunately, recently the principles of territorial
integrity and sovereignty have been forgotten in the West's
approach to issues.
In principle, the use of the term“rights of the people of
Nagorno-Karabakh” byState Department Assistant Yuri Kim two
days ago was a showcase of what her other colleagues were thinking.
During these speeches in the Senate, thepoliticians accused
Azerbaijan of almost committing“genocide” against the Armenian
residents of Karabakh. This speech and Washington's approach to
issues before and after it are an indication of disregard for
international law.
At the hearings in the Senate, not a single person spoke about
the territorial integrity and inviolability of the Azerbaijani
borders. Instead, statements were made in defense of the Karabakh
separatist gang. However, everyone knows that the main goal of
Armenia is to achieve the separation of Karabakh from Azerbaijan,
as in the case of Kosovo, by promoting the slogan“freedom in the
name of salvation” at the international level.
However, who, if not Blinken, knows very well that according to
the agreements reached, the Aghdam-Khankendi road should have been
opened from September 1.
For the first time among the conflicts and separatist hotbeds,
Azerbaijan was the first one to managed to solve its problem
independently, without relying on anyone's sweet promises. The step
taken by Baku three years ago inspired all countries suffering from
conflicts and separatism around them. Of course, this situation
could not help but worry some circles.
Therefore, it saddens me to observe that the actions undertaken
by France and pro-Armenian groups in the United States could
potentially result in the pacification of separatist elements just
when we have an opportunity to inaugurate a period of regional
peace and stability.
Azerbaijan will attain its objectives by any means necessary,
and regardless of the opinions expressed, we will stay steadfast on
the correct course. Similar to three years ago, this time, we will
determine who stands within our triumph. Entities with
geopolitical stakes in the region will safeguard their interests by
demonstrating objectivity throughout these proceedings.," Mammadov
said.